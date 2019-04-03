Scottish League One: Montrose beat Brechin as Dumbarton & Airdrie draw

Montrose moved level on points with fourth-placed East Fife in Scottish League One after beating Brechin City, who remain third bottom.

Ross Campbell scored twice, including a penalty, and Jamie Redman added a late third, with hosts Brechin having Ryan McGeever sent off for two bookings.

Dumbarton and Airdrieonians drew 3-3.

Dom Thomas, Calum Gallagher and Ross Forbes netted for the Sons with Scott Stewart, Darryl Duffy and Scott Stewart on target for visitors Airdrie.

Dumbarton initially went ahead but the Diamonds held leads at 2-1 and 3-2 before Forbes' late leveller.