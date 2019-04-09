Championship
Brentford19:45Ipswich
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Ipswich Town (Wed)

Ipswich Town midfielder Alan Judge
Alan Judge joined Ipswich in January from Brentford on an initial short-term deal
Brentford will again be without goalkeeper Daniel Bentley as they host Ipswich Town in the Championship.

Luke Daniels is set to deputise again as Bentley continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Ipswich midfielder Jon Nolan (Achilles) remains out but centre-back Toto Nsiala will return.

James Collins looks set to be rested after starting against Bolton on Saturday and striker Ellis Harrison (back) continues to be monitored.

Bottom-placed Ipswich will be relegated if they lose and Millwall, Wigan and Reading all win.

Match facts

  • Brentford have won their past two home league matches against Ipswich Town without conceding a goal.
  • Ipswich have picked up just one win in their past eight league meetings with Brentford (W1 D4 L3), a 2-0 victory in August 2017.
  • Said Benrahma has been involved in 16 goals in 15 league appearances during 2019 for Brentford (9 goals, 7 assists).
  • Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has won all six of his matches against Brentford in all competitions.
  • 73% of Brentford's Championship points this season (37/51) have been won in home matches, the third highest percentage behind Rotherham (74%) and Wigan (83%).
  • Ipswich are looking to win consecutive Championship matches for the first time since March 2018.

1Norwich40259682483484
2Sheff Utd40238967373077
3Leeds402371066422476
4West Brom4020101075522370
5Aston Villa401615973561763
6Bristol City391711115142962
7Derby391612115548760
8Middlesbrough401513124136558
9Nottm Forest401415115547857
10Preston401512135953657
11Hull40169155957257
12Sheff Wed401414124954-556
13Swansea39158165249353
14Brentford401312156356751
15Stoke401118113842-451
16Blackburn401211175363-1047
17Birmingham401314135652444
18QPR40128204665-1944
19Wigan401011194359-1641
20Millwall391010194558-1340
21Reading40913184360-1740
22Rotherham40815174368-2539
23Bolton4088242966-3732
24Ipswich40415213265-3327
