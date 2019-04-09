Championship
Norwich19:45Reading
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Reading (Wed)

Norwich City midfielder Mario Vrancic
Mario Vrancic looks set to replace Emi Buendia in Norwich's starting line-up against Reading
Championship leaders Norwich City will be without suspended midfielder Emi Buendia when they host Reading.

Buendia is serving a three-match ban for his sending off against QPR on Saturday, with Mario Vrancic and Moritz Leitner both options to come in.

Reading loanee striker Nelson Oliveira is ineligible against his parent club for the relegation battlers.

Midfielder John Swift (hip) is a doubt but striker Sam Baldock (thigh) could make a return on the bench.

Match facts

  • Norwich City have won their past four league matches against Reading, scoring 14 goals across those victories.
  • Reading have lost four of their past five league visits to Carrow Road against Norwich (W1).
  • Norwich have won their past eight league games - only between November 1985 and December 1986 have they won more in a row (10 wins).
  • Reading have won just three of their past 36 away matches in all competitions (W3 D14 L19).
  • Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has been involved in 35 goals in 37 Championship appearances this season (26 goals, 9 assists).
  • Reading - who lost 1-3 at Hull in their last match - are yet to lose consecutive league matches under manager José Manuel Gomes.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich40259682483484
2Sheff Utd40238967373077
3Leeds402371066422476
4West Brom4020101075522370
5Aston Villa401615973561763
6Bristol City391711115142962
7Derby391612115548760
8Middlesbrough401513124136558
9Nottm Forest401415115547857
10Preston401512135953657
11Hull40169155957257
12Sheff Wed401414124954-556
13Swansea39158165249353
14Brentford401312156356751
15Stoke401118113842-451
16Blackburn401211175363-1047
17Birmingham401314135652444
18QPR40128204665-1944
19Wigan401011194359-1641
20Millwall391010194558-1340
21Reading40913184360-1740
22Rotherham40815174368-2539
23Bolton4088242966-3732
24Ipswich40415213265-3327
View full Championship table

