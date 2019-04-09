Norwich City v Reading (Wed)
Championship leaders Norwich City will be without suspended midfielder Emi Buendia when they host Reading.
Buendia is serving a three-match ban for his sending off against QPR on Saturday, with Mario Vrancic and Moritz Leitner both options to come in.
Reading loanee striker Nelson Oliveira is ineligible against his parent club for the relegation battlers.
Midfielder John Swift (hip) is a doubt but striker Sam Baldock (thigh) could make a return on the bench.
Match facts
- Norwich City have won their past four league matches against Reading, scoring 14 goals across those victories.
- Reading have lost four of their past five league visits to Carrow Road against Norwich (W1).
- Norwich have won their past eight league games - only between November 1985 and December 1986 have they won more in a row (10 wins).
- Reading have won just three of their past 36 away matches in all competitions (W3 D14 L19).
- Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has been involved in 35 goals in 37 Championship appearances this season (26 goals, 9 assists).
- Reading - who lost 1-3 at Hull in their last match - are yet to lose consecutive league matches under manager José Manuel Gomes.