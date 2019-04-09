Norwich City v Reading (Wed)

Mario Vrancic looks set to replace Emi Buendia in Norwich's starting line-up against Reading

Championship leaders Norwich City will be without suspended midfielder Emi Buendia when they host Reading.

Buendia is serving a three-match ban for his sending off against QPR on Saturday, with Mario Vrancic and Moritz Leitner both options to come in.

Reading loanee striker Nelson Oliveira is ineligible against his parent club for the relegation battlers.

Midfielder John Swift (hip) is a doubt but striker Sam Baldock (thigh) could make a return on the bench.

Match facts