Rotherham United v Aston Villa (Wed)
-
Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is confident full-back Joe Mattock will be fit after having to go off at half-time in Saturday's win over Nottingham Forest because of illness.
Fellow defender Billy Jones went off with a knock in that game and is doubtful.
Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause (hip) could miss out.
Should Hause fail to recover Axel Tuanzebe will come in for his first start since 15 December.
Match facts
- Rotherham United have lost their past five matches against Aston Villa without finding the net in any of those games.
- Aston Villa have not lost away at Rotherham United since the first leg of the League Cup final in August 1961 (W3 D1 L0 since).
- All eight of Rotherham's Championship wins this season have been by a one-goal margin.
- Since his first league match in charge on October 20th, only Norwich City (67) have scored more Championship goals than Dean Smith's Aston Villa (53).
- In their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, Rotherham striker Michael Smith both scored and assisted in a league match for the first time since Boxing Day 2014 for Swindon Town against Walsall.
- John McGinn has been involved in six goals in his last four league appearances for Aston Villa (4 goals, 2 assists).