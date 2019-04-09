Rotherham United v Aston Villa (Wed)

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has scored four goals in his past six games

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is confident full-back Joe Mattock will be fit after having to go off at half-time in Saturday's win over Nottingham Forest because of illness.

Fellow defender Billy Jones went off with a knock in that game and is doubtful.

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause (hip) could miss out.

Should Hause fail to recover Axel Tuanzebe will come in for his first start since 15 December.

Match facts