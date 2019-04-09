Championship
Birmingham19:45Sheff Utd
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Sheffield United

Maikel Kieftenbeld in action for Birmingham City
Maikel Kieftenbeld has made 37 appearances in the Championship this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Wednesday

Birmingham will be without Maikel Kieftenbeld, who could be out for nine months with a knee ligament injury.

Fellow midfielder Gary Gardner (illness) will be assessed having also been taken off in Saturday's 1-0 home victory against Leeds United.

Second-placed Sheffield United hope to have defender Jack O'Connell fit following a calf injury that saw him miss the win over Preston North End.

Striker Gary Madine is available again after completing a three-match ban.

Match facts

  • Birmingham City have won their past four home league matches against Sheffield United, keeping a clean sheet in three of those games.
  • Sheffield United have lost five of their previous eight matches against Birmingham City in all competitions (W1 D2 L5).
  • Che Adams has been involved in 25 goals in 40 Championship appearances for Birmingham this season (22 goals, three assists) and scored the winner in their last game, against Leeds.
  • Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has faced Birmingham boss Garry Monk more often without winning than any other manager in the Championship (P3 W0 D1 L2).
  • Birmingham have not won consecutive home league matches since October 2018 (a run of three).
  • Sheffield United have been ahead for the most minutes (1,288) and trailed for the fewest minutes (338) in Championship matches this season.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 10th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich40259682483484
2Sheff Utd40238967373077
3Leeds402371066422476
4West Brom4020101075522370
5Aston Villa401615973561763
6Bristol City391711115142962
7Derby391612115548760
8Middlesbrough401513124136558
9Nottm Forest401415115547857
10Preston401512135953657
11Hull40169155957257
12Sheff Wed401414124954-556
13Swansea39158165249353
14Brentford401312156356751
15Stoke401118113842-451
16Blackburn401211175363-1047
17Birmingham401314135652444
18QPR40128204665-1944
19Wigan401011194359-1641
20Millwall391010194558-1340
21Reading40913184360-1740
22Rotherham40815174368-2539
23Bolton4088242966-3732
24Ipswich40415213265-3327
View full Championship table

