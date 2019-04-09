Birmingham City v Sheffield United
-
- From the section Championship
Birmingham will be without Maikel Kieftenbeld, who could be out for nine months with a knee ligament injury.
Fellow midfielder Gary Gardner (illness) will be assessed having also been taken off in Saturday's 1-0 home victory against Leeds United.
Second-placed Sheffield United hope to have defender Jack O'Connell fit following a calf injury that saw him miss the win over Preston North End.
Striker Gary Madine is available again after completing a three-match ban.
Match facts
- Birmingham City have won their past four home league matches against Sheffield United, keeping a clean sheet in three of those games.
- Sheffield United have lost five of their previous eight matches against Birmingham City in all competitions (W1 D2 L5).
- Che Adams has been involved in 25 goals in 40 Championship appearances for Birmingham this season (22 goals, three assists) and scored the winner in their last game, against Leeds.
- Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has faced Birmingham boss Garry Monk more often without winning than any other manager in the Championship (P3 W0 D1 L2).
- Birmingham have not won consecutive home league matches since October 2018 (a run of three).
- Sheffield United have been ahead for the most minutes (1,288) and trailed for the fewest minutes (338) in Championship matches this season.