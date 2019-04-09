Hull City v Wigan Athletic (Wed)
Hull City will have Fraizer Campbell and Reece Burke available when they welcome Wigan Athletic to the KCOM Stadium on Wednesday.
The pair went off injured during the win against Ipswich but returned to face Reading.
Wigan continue to be without Michael Jacobs, Callum McManaman and Gary Roberts for the trip.
Jacobs is out with a hamstring injury, while McManaman is to have hernia surgery and Roberts has a calf injury.
Match facts
- Hull haven't hosted Wigan since January 2011 in the FA Cup third round, losing 3-2 at the KC Stadium.
- Wigan have won five of their last seven games against Hull in all competitions (W5 D1 L1).
- Hull's Nigel Adkins has faced Wigan seven times during his managerial league career, without winning (P7 W0 D2 L5).
- Wigan are winless in 19 away matches in all competitions (W0 D4 L15) since a 3-0 win at Stoke in August.
- Since December 1, Hull City have won 40 points in the Championship (W12 D4 L5) - only Sheffield United (43) and Norwich (47) have won more in that time.
- Nathan Byrne's goal against Bristol City - timed at exactly 93 minutes - was the latest league goal scored by Wigan since Gavin Massey's goal against Bristol Rovers in September 2017 (94:26).