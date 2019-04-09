Hull City v Wigan Athletic (Wed)

Nigel Adkins' Hull City are 11th in the Championship and five points off the play-off places with six games still to play

Hull City will have Fraizer Campbell and Reece Burke available when they welcome Wigan Athletic to the KCOM Stadium on Wednesday.

The pair went off injured during the win against Ipswich but returned to face Reading.

Wigan continue to be without Michael Jacobs, Callum McManaman and Gary Roberts for the trip.

Jacobs is out with a hamstring injury, while McManaman is to have hernia surgery and Roberts has a calf injury.

Match facts