Millwall v Queens Park Rangers (Wed)
- From the section Championship
Millwall will again be without suspended midfielder Shane Ferguson.
Neil Harris could name an unchanged side from the one that beat promotion hopefuls West Brom 2-0 on Saturday.
QPR midfielder Massimo Luongo may return after missing the 4-0 defeat at Norwich on Saturday through illness.
Toni Leistner, Josh Scowen and Bright Osayi-Samuel are options should caretaker boss John Eustace look to freshen things up in an attempt to end a six-match winless run.
Millwall are just one point above the relegation zone, while QPR are five points clear of 22nd-placed Rotherham.
Match facts
- Millwall are unbeaten in five home league meetings with QPR (W2 D3 L0) since a 2-1 defeat in the top flight in February 1990.
- QPR have never completed a league double over Millwall - this is the 34th season in which they've faced the Lions.
- Millwall are looking for consecutive league wins for the first time since New Year's Day (a run of three wins).
- No Championship team have lost more games during 2019 than Queens Park Rangers (11, level with Bolton).
- Excluding own goals, 12 of Millwall's last 13 league goals have been scored by Englishmen.
- QPR have lost 21 of their last 26 away London derbies (W2 D3 L21).