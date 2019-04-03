Swansea City: Championship club lost £3.2m in relegation season

Swansea City play at the Liberty Stadium and are currently 14th in the Championship

Swansea City has announced a pre-tax loss of £3.2m for the financial year ending 31 July, 2018.

Swansea's wage bill for the year which saw the club relegated from the Premier League was £90.7m, down £8m on the previous 12 months.

The loss comes after the club made £13.4m profit in the year ending 31 July, 2017.

Directors received no dividend payments and the club said "prudent financial management" would continue.

"The directors are committed to providing resources necessary for investment in players, coaches and management to ensure a competitive team," said a club statement.

"However, the club needs to continue to do this in a sustainable manner.

"The 2017-18 season proved another difficult season which ultimately led to relegation from the Premier League after a stay of seven years.

"The club will continue to work hard to find the right balance between success on the field and prudent financial management in order to secure the club's long-term future for its supporters and an eventual return to the Premier League."

The club reported turnover was down marginally to £126.8m despite commercial revenue increasing to £12m.

Broadcast revenue dropped by £4.7m to £104.6m while total operating costs increased from £150.8m to £175.1m.

Swansea issued redundancy letters to every staff member barring manager Graham Potter and their players in March 2019.

The club has made it clear it will be looking to cut costs following relegation, with Trevor Birch due to begin his new role as chairman on Thursday.