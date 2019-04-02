Match ends, Cagliari 0, Juventus 2.
Moise Kean: Juventus teenage striker suffers racist abuse at Cagliari
-
- From the section European Football
Juventus' Italian teenage forward Moise Kean reacted defiantly after suffering racist abuse from the stands during Tuesday's Serie A match at Cagliari.
The 19-year-old, born to Ivorian parents, held his arms aloft after scoring Juve's second in the 2-0 win, seemingly in response to the chants, but was subjected to further abuse.
Team-mate Blaise Matuidi protested to the referee and threatened to walk off.
Matuidi complained in 2018 he suffered racist abuse at the same stadium.
The France midfielder later posted a photograph of himself and Kean on Instagram with the caption: "BIANCO + NERI (white and black) #NoToRacism."
After Kean scored in the 85th minute, play was stopped for about three minutes and a warning was broadcast to the crowd - the first step in the three-step procedure which ultimately leads to the teams being led off the field.
Cagliari captain Luca Ceppitelli went over to the home fans behind the goal, appealing for the chants to stop,
Earlier on Tuesday, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin asked referees to be "brave" and stop matches if there was abuse from "loud, aggressive and primitive" people.
Serie A leaders Juventus are now 18 points clear of second-placed Napoli and need just 10 points for an eighth straight Serie A title.
Line-ups
Cagliari
- 28Cragno
- 33SrnaBooked at 82mins
- 23Ceppitelli
- 19Pisacane
- 22LykogiannisBooked at 39mins
- 24FaragòSubstituted forPadoinat 76'minutes
- 8Cigarini
- 18Barella
- 21IonitaSubstituted forBirsaat 68'minutes
- 30Pavoletti
- 10Geraldino dos Santos GalvãoBooked at 34minsSubstituted forCerriat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
- 3Pellegrini
- 6Bradaric
- 9Cerri
- 14Birsa
- 16Aresti
- 17Oliva
- 20Padoin
- 27Deiola
- 32Despodov
- 56Romagna
- 77Théréau
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 4CáceresSubstituted forBentancurat 61'minutes
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 2De Sciglio
- 23Can
- 5Pjanic
- 12Lobo Silva
- 33BernardeschiBooked at 90mins
- 14Matuidi
- 18KeanBooked at 20mins
Substitutes
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 21Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Bentancur
- 32Del Favero
- 39Kastanos
- 40Mavididi
- 41Nicolussi Caviglia
- Referee:
- Piero Giacomelli
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cagliari 0, Juventus 2.
Booking
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).
Luca Ceppitelli (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moise Kean (Juventus).
Darijo Srna (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic tries a through ball, but Federico Bernardeschi is caught offside.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Fabio Pisacane.
Attempt blocked. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Bernardeschi.
Attempt saved. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Moise Kean.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Juventus).
Goal!
Goal! Cagliari 0, Juventus 2. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darijo Srna (Cagliari).
Attempt missed. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Valter Birsa with a cross.
Booking
Darijo Srna (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darijo Srna (Cagliari).
Attempt saved. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luca Cigarini with a cross.
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Emre Can.
Attempt blocked. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luca Cigarini.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Nicolò Barella (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luca Cigarini following a set piece situation.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Alberto Cerri (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Simone Padoin replaces Paolo Faragò.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Alberto Cerri replaces João Pedro.
Offside, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi tries a through ball, but Blaise Matuidi is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Moise Kean (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Darijo Srna.
Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Moise Kean (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Cagliari).
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Blaise Matuidi.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Valter Birsa replaces Artur Ionita.
Hand ball by Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari).