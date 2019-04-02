Moise Kean: Juventus teenage striker suffers racist abuse at Cagliari

Juventus' Moise Kean (right) is comforted by team-mate Joao Cancelo

Juventus' Italian teenage forward Moise Kean reacted defiantly after suffering racist abuse from the stands during Tuesday's Serie A match at Cagliari.

The 19-year-old, born to Ivorian parents, held his arms aloft after scoring Juve's second in the 2-0 win, seemingly in response to the chants, but was subjected to further abuse.

Team-mate Blaise Matuidi protested to the referee and threatened to walk off.

Matuidi complained in 2018 he suffered racist abuse at the same stadium.

The France midfielder later posted a photograph of himself and Kean on Instagram with the caption: "BIANCO + NERI (white and black) #NoToRacism."

After Kean scored in the 85th minute, play was stopped for about three minutes and a warning was broadcast to the crowd - the first step in the three-step procedure which ultimately leads to the teams being led off the field.

Cagliari captain Luca Ceppitelli went over to the home fans behind the goal, appealing for the chants to stop,

Earlier on Tuesday, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin asked referees to be "brave" and stop matches if there was abuse from "loud, aggressive and primitive" people.

Serie A leaders Juventus are now 18 points clear of second-placed Napoli and need just 10 points for an eighth straight Serie A title.