Coventry City: Sky Blues in talks over groundsharing as they look to avoid EFL expulsion

Coventry are in groundsharing talks with other clubs as they look to avoid expulsion from the EFL.

The EFL will hold an emergency general meeting on 25 April to discuss their future after they failed to finalise a deal to keep playing home games at Ricoh Arena next season.

They said in a statement: "Agreeing a deal at the Ricoh Arena for next season remains our main priority.

"We hope all parties can come to agreement for the good of the club."

The EFL say they "remain hopeful such a meeting is not required and a solution can be found that allows Coventry City to remain an EFL club - and to play in Coventry - in 2019-20 and beyond."

The Sky Blues spent over a year playing their home games at Northampton Town's Sixfields Stadium before returning to Ricoh Arena in September 2014.

City's owners Sisu remain in a legal dispute with Rugby Union Premiership club Wasps, the stadium's owners, and Coventry City Council.

Last month the leader of the council George Duggins urged them to end the "divisive" dispute over the stadium's sale.

Sisu, meanwhile, has said it will drop its long-running legal case in return for their help to relocate to a purpose-built new home and also wants Wasps to allow City to remain there until a new stadium is built.

BBC Coventry & Warwickshire reports Sisu have identified the site of the former Woodlands School in the west of the city, which closed in July 2016, as a location for building a new stadium.