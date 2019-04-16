Scottish Championship
Morton19:45Inverness CT
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Morton

  • 23McCrorie
  • 2Kilday
  • 4Buchanan
  • 8McAlister
  • 14Tumilty
  • 32Lyon
  • 12Tidser
  • 6Telfer
  • 3Iredale
  • 18Oliver
  • 20Kiltie

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 7Millar
  • 15Dykes
  • 17O'Connell
  • 25McKeown
  • 37McGrattan
  • 44Dallas

Inverness CT

  • 21Mackay
  • 2Rooney
  • 22McKay
  • 6McCart
  • 29McHattie
  • 24Trafford
  • 4Chalmers
  • 17McDonald
  • 7Polworth
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 19White

Substitutes

  • 8McCauley
  • 9Austin
  • 11Walsh
  • 25Fon Williams
  • 35Macgregor
  • 37Brown
  • 40Harper
Referee:
David Lowe

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County33198654302465
2Dundee Utd3317884539659
3Ayr321481046321450
4Inverness CT32121374335849
5Dunfermline33118143236-441
6Alloa33108153648-1238
7Morton32812123043-1336
8Queen of Sth33811143940-135
9Falkirk33811143443-935
10Partick Thistle3297163649-1334
View full Scottish Championship table

