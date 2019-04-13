Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Lennon's Scottish Cup highs & lows

Scottish Cup semi-final: Aberdeen v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park Date: Sunday, 14 April Time: 14:00 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Celtic continue their quest for a third successive domestic clean sweep when they meet Aberdeen in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

The holders, who have won three of their last five domestic finals against Derek McInnes' side, are aiming to lift the trophy for a 39th time, but have never won football's oldest trophy three years running.

Aberdeen are seeking to reach a fifth cup final since McInnes took charge in 2013, but have only beaten Celtic once in their last 15 meetings.

Were they to do so, it would be the first time since 2008 that the Pittodrie side have beaten both sides of the Old Firm in the same season, having already won three times against Rangers this campaign.

The treble treble & Lennon's future

Celtic have won the last seven domestic trophies under the command of Brendan Rodgers, and are closing in on the Scottish Premiership title.

Lennon, who replaced Rodgers in February after his compatriot left suddenly for Leicester City, knows he may need to clinch a treble treble to be awarded the job permanently.

McInnes described his opposite number as being "on a hiding to nothing" but the Northern Irishman is not letting the speculation divert his focus.

"It's all conjecture, all noise. All I can do is focus on the games," he said. "Two weeks ago we played Rangers and seemingly everything hinged on that result. Now it's the next one.

"You can't stop it. It's natural and the club may want to go down that road. It's important going forward they're happy with what they're doing."

'Aberdeen kids can emulate 1970 side'

Aberdeen have lost three finals to Celtic since 2016, but club legend Joey Harper says the current team remind him of the one that got the better of the Parkhead club in the 1970 final.

Harper netted a penalty as Eddie Turnbull's side stunned a feted Celtic team 3-1 in front of 108,000 fans at Hampden to lift the trophy 49 years ago.

That XI boasted an average age of 23 and Aberdeen will rely on youth again on Sunday, with Lewis Ferguson (19), Connor McLennan (19), Max Lowe (21), Scott McKenna (22) and Sam Cosgrove (22) all likely to be involved.

"There is an abundance of young players and, especially on the big occasions, they turn up and work hard," said Harper, now 71. "When you are a young guy, you don't have a lot of feelings for anything.

"There are all these comparisons. I'm quite confident, I've got a good feeling about this one."

Team news

Captain Graeme Shinnie is suspended for Aberdeen after the midfielder picked up his second booking of the competition in the quarter-final replay win over Rangers. Dean Campbell is fit after a foot injury, but Gary Mackay-Steven (calf), Shay Logan (ankle) and Tommie Hoban (knee) are all missing..

Forward Oliver Burke is a doubt for Celtic with a muscle strain, while Dedryck Boyata, Vakoun Bayo (both hamstring), Craig Gordon, Eboue Kouassi and Daniel Arzani (all knee) remain out, and Leigh Griffiths is unavailable.

Pundit predictions

Former Aberdeen captain and manager Willie Miller: I fancy Aberdeen to win it. I think, with their record this season, they're getting closer. The last time Aberdeen won a cup was against Inverness, too...

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner: I think it might go to extra time but Celtic will come out on top. The bench will be critical and I think that's where Celtic will win it.