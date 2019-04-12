Heart of Midlothian v Inverness CT

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I'll be trying to disappoint thousands of Hearts fans'

Scottish Cup semi-final: Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle Venue: Hampden Park Date: Saturday, 13 April Time: 12:15 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC One Scotland, listen to BBC Radio Scotland, and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Hearts face Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden on Saturday with a place in the Scottish Cup final at stake.

The game will be live on BBC One Scotland, as the Scottish Premiership side attempt to arrest a run of three defeats in four games against their Championship opponents.

The two sides have met in dramatic semi-finals before - and their respective managers have a bond stretching back to before the Highlanders even existed as a club - but which will earn a final place on 25 May against either Aberdeen or Celtic?

Here, BBC Scotland looks at the history between the managers and the two clubs, rounds up the latest team news and punditry, and tests your knowledge of the combatants.

Rival managers, but close friends

John Robertson and Craig Levein are former team-mates and close friends, but will become "ice-cold killers" on Saturday, according to the Inverness CT manager. The two shared a dressing room at Hearts for 14 years, and are now both are in second spells at their respective clubs.

"We'll both be assassins for our team - that's the job," Robertson said. "We were like that as players, and we're like that as managers. Craig won't give one jot about us on Saturday, during the game, and after the game if they win, and that's the same for us. One of us is going to a Hampden final, and I desperately hope it's me."

A tale of two semi-final shootouts

Philip Roberts blazed his penalty over the bar in 2013 to give Hearts a place in the League Cup final

The last two semi-finals between Hearts and Inverness CT - both in the League Cup - ended in penalty shootouts. One was decided by Hearts' Jamie MacDonald screaming at taker Philip Roberts like a "raving lunatic" and the other by Inverness' Ross Draper coolly sending MacDonald the wrong way.

"Nothing else was working that day for me," MacDonald explained. "I had seen Joe Hart in a penalty shootout and he just started shouting at the boy, so I thought 'just try something different'. I was just grunting and making noises. If anybody saw me and heard it, they'd have thought I was a raving lunatic."

Roberts lashed his kick high over the bar, but team-mate Draper would make amends a year later. "The walk from the halfway line seemed long - very long," he said. "But it is probably will be the most important penalty I'll ever take."

Robertson v Levein - higher or lower?

Team news

Influential Hearts duo Uche Ikpeazu and Peter Haring have been struggling with knee and groin injuries respectively since last weekend's Edinburgh derby defeat by Hibernian, but the striker and midfielder are expected to be fit. However, attacker Sean Clare is a doubt, while Ben Garuccio, Demetri Mitchell and Steven Naismith are absent with knee problems.

Defender Coll Donaldson is suspended for Inverness CT, and teenage midfielder Anthony McDonald cannot play against his parent club. Another midfielder, Sean Welsh, is unavailable due to a broken foot.

Pundit predictions

Former Inverness CT manager John Hughes: My heart is telling me Inverness might sneak it 1-0, but my head isn't so sure. If they can get to half-time goalless, they've got every chance.

Former Hearts captain Gary Locke: Hearts all day long, for me.