Rangers: Ryan Kent offered ban for lashing out at Celtic captain Scott Brown

Rangers' Ryan Kent faces a two-game ban after being charged for shoving Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Footage showed the winger, 22, lash out at Brown in the aftermath of James Forrest's late winner for the hosts at Celtic Park on Sunday.

If Rangers choose to contest the ban, a Scottish FA tribunal hearing will take place on Thursday.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos and Andy Halliday were sent off in the 2-1 win for Celtic.

Scottish Police Federation vice-chairman David Hamilton described the behaviour of players in Sunday's fiery Old Firm game as "unacceptable" while saying Scottish football is in "crisis".

