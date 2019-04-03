Celtic: How soon can the club clinch eight in a row?

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Celtic 2-1 Rangers

Celtic stand on the brink of their eighth successive Scottish Premiership title after beating Rangers in a dramatic derby on Sunday.

That 2-1 victory sent Neil Lennon's side 13 points clear of the Ibrox side with seven games left.

Lennon has said he wants the league won as quickly as possible, with Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals as they chase an unprecedented treble-treble.

BBC Scotland examines how soon they could be celebrating.

How early can Celtic win the league?

Lennon's men could be crowned champions as early as this weekend.

Providing Celtic win their final two pre-split two games - at St Mirren on Wednesday and at home to Livingston on Saturday - it will be settled if Rangers fail to win either of their two matches.

The Ibrox side, who have gone five games without victory, host Heart on Wednesday then travel to Motherwell on Sunday and would need a minimum of four points to keep their rivals waiting.

Two Celtic victories would take them to 79 points with five games left, and Rangers would require a win and draw to reach 64 points to delay the inevitable until after the league splits in two.

And if Rangers lose to Hearts on Wednesday, a Celtic success at St Mirren would set up a title party at Celtic Park on Saturday, as beating Livi would seal glory for Lennon's team 24 hours before Rangers head to Fir Park.

If Celtic lose or draw one of their games this week they could still clinch the title this weekend but only if Rangers suffer back-to-back defeats.

Celtic crowned champs at Ibrox?

If Celtic do not seal the silverware before the split, they could do it against Rangers.

The champions clinched their seventh title in a row last season with a 5-0 demolition of their Old Firm rivals at Celtic Park.

This time they head to Ibrox, with the order of the five post-split fixtures to be decided after this weekend. The prospect of clinching the title in front of 49,000 Rangers fans was welcomed by Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor on Tuesday.

"Derby games always special, to go and seal a title there against your biggest rivals, who wouldn't want to do that?" McGregor said.

Treble chase - again

Celtic won the domestic treble two years running under Lennon's predecessor Brendan Rodgers and Rodgers clinched the League Cup this season before departing for Leicester City in February.

The Scottish Cup holders face beating League Cup finalists Aberdeen in this month's semi-final with Hearts taking on Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the other last-four tie.

Celtic have not lost a domestic cup tie since 2016 - a record Lennon will be eager to preserve.