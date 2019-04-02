Derby County: Rams report £14.6m profit after Pride Park sale to owner Mel Morris

Derby County sold their stadium to a separate company owned by executive chairman Mel Morris

Derby have reported a pre-tax profit of £14.6m after selling their Pride Park stadium to owner Mel Morris for £80m.

The Rams have leased back the ground, which was independently valued but on the club's books as an asset worth £41m, from a company owned by Morris.

Profits for 2017-18 disclosed by the club - with public figures yet to be released through Companies House - follow a £7.9m loss 12 months earlier.

Last season was the first time in 10 years Derby have recorded a profit.

The East Midlands club, managed by former England and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard, have been trying to attract fresh investment this season.

Promotion-chasing Derby, who are sixth in the Championship after 38 games, also report that staff costs increased by £5.9m to £40.5m last season, when they finished in the play-off places under Gary Rowett but lost in the semi-finals to Fulham.

The Rams say their £29.6m turnover for the 12 months between 1 July 2017 and 30 June 2018, was the club's best ever in a non-parachute payment year.

Those figures, however, still mean that for every £100 the club generated in turnover, they spent almost £137 on wages.

Despite that, the Rams say they meet the English Football League's spending rules.

Derby also received £1.9m following Rowett's departure to Stoke and say they made a further £3.7m from clauses in previous sales of Tom Ince, Jeff Hendrick and Cyrus Christie.

Broadcast, ticketing and commercial revenue also rose by a combined £300,000 in comparison to the 2016-17 financial results.