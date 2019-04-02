Rangers: Steven Gerrard will 'help' Alfredo Morelos after fifth red card

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Alfredo Morelos 'is a liability' - Thompson

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will "continue to support and help" Alfredo Morelos after the striker accepted a club fine for his latest red card.

The 22-year-old Colombian apologised on Twitter for his fifth sending-off of the season in Sunday's loss to Celtic.

Gerrard promised after the match that he would be "punished internally".

"He has shown remorse and accepted the punishment I have given him," he said. "We spoke to his representation as well and everyone is on the same page."

Morelos, who had one of his red card rescinded, was dismissed for elbowing Scott Brown in the face, reacting to an off-the-ball trip by the Celtic captain.

Rangers' top scorer will now be banned by the Scottish FA for four matches, starting with Wednesday's visit by Hearts.

"I had similar actions when I was younger," Gerrard said. "You have to have a long look in the mirror and think about what your team-mates and supporters have to go through once he leaves the pitch. You have to think of other people.

"Now it is just a decision for the club to decide where the fine goes to, but Alfredo has accepted, shown remorse and apologised.

"I think he made that public himself, which is the right thing to do and we draw a line under it.

"Moving forward, we hope Alfredo learns the hard way and we wait now for him to return to help us in the final push."

Gerrard had said on Sunday that Morelos' fine would go to the supporters.

"Now it is just a decision for the club to decide where the fine goes to, but Alfredo has accepted, shown remorse and apologised," the manager said.

"He still has a lot to offer this football club, but at the weekend I had to be firm and stamp down on it."

The defeat by Celtic leaves second-top Rangers 13 points behind their city rivals and with little hope of denying the reigning champions another title.

"Obviously you never want to lose to your rivals - the mood is down - but we have to focus again on tomorrow's game," Gerrard said.

"After a defeat against a rival, it is nice to have a game so quickly to get a win and a good performance to get Sunday out of our system."

Rangers will also be without versatile midfielder Andy Halliday, was shown a second yellow card following a melee at the end of Sunday's game.

Halliday had been deputising for injured Croatia international Borna Barisic.

"Missing two players at left-back is a bit of a concern, but we have a big enough squad to manage," Gerrard said.