Aaron Connolly: Luton striker arrives from Brighton after injury

Aaron Connolly scored five times for Brighton U21 in the Checkatrade Trophy this season

On-loan Luton Town striker Aaron Connolly has finally joined up with the League One leaders - more than two months after signing from Brighton.

The 19-year-old had a hamstring injury when he joined on 31 January, with the clubs agreeing he would not move to Luton before playing a comeback game.

Connolly scored in a Brighton friendly last Friday and trained with the Hatters for the first time on Tuesday.

"It's good to be here and I'm ready to go," he told the club website.

"It's a dream scenario to come into a promotion chasing squad, and hopefully play any part I can to keep that push going."

Luton are seven points clear at the top, scoring 10 more goals than any other side, with Republic of Ireland Under-19 forward Connolly available for the last six games of the season.