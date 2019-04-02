London Road: Peterborough United sell stadium naming rights for £2m

Peterborough United's ground has a capacity of 15,314

Peterborough United have sold the naming rights to their London Road stadium in a 10-year deal worth £2m.

The ground will be renamed the Weston Homes Stadium from 1 June in the biggest sponsorship deal in the League One club's history.

It is the second time Posh have sold the naming rights, with ABAX's five-year deal expiring this summer.

"This new 10-year collaboration will provide a significant income stream," said commercial manager Alex Harris.

Weston Homes is a UK property developer, and will pay the deal in instalments.

Peterborough are seventh in League One, five points outside the play-off places, and signed a deal to buy back the stadium from the council in October.