Fran Kirby: England forward withdraws from squad with knee injury

Fran Kirby has scored 12 goals for England

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby has pulled out of the England squad for this month's friendlies against Canada and Spain with a knee injury.

Kirby, 25, has returned to her club because of "knee pain which requires careful management".

Manchester City defender Gemma Bonner has replaced her in the squad.

The Lionesses face Canada at City's Academy Stadium on Friday before playing Spain at Swindon's County Ground on Tuesday, 9 April.

Those are the first two of four home World Cup warm-up matches for Phil Neville's side.

England will also play Denmark on 25 May and New Zealand on 1 June before the tournament in France begins on 7 June.

The Lionesses said Kirby's withdrawal is "a long-term approach to her injury management" before the World Cup.