Kilmarnock: Chris Burke signs one-year contract extension

Kilmarnock's Chris Burke (centre) celebrates scoring against Hamilton Accies
Chris Burke (centre) scored his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 5-0 win over Hamilton Academical

Kilmarnock have agreed a new one-year contract with Chris Burke after what they describe as the veteran winger's "sensational form" this season.

The 35-year-old, who was due to be out of contract this summer, has scored five goals and provided five assists during Kilmarnock's current campaign.

He "has been a major factor in securing back-to-back top-six places", they say.

Former Scotland international Burke joined Kilmarnock from Ross County in summer 2017.

