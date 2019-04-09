Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Ross County v Dunfermline Athletic
-
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 12Boyle
- 28van der Weg
- 3Kelly
- 14Mullin
- 26Cowie
- 8Lindsay
- 7Gardyne
- 27Stewart
- 19Graham
Substitutes
- 10McManus
- 16Spence
- 18Semple
- 21Munro
- 24Paton
- 31Armstrong
- 44Grivosti
Dunfermline
- 40Scully
- 35Blair
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Devine
- 3Longridge
- 28Craigen
- 8Beadling
- 26Todd
- 10Longridge
- 15Hippolyte
- 12Anderson
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 5Durnan
- 18El Bakhtaoui
- 19Vincent
- 20Gill
- 27McCann
- 36Muirhead
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).
Ryan Blair (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Ross County).
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Don Cowie.
Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).
Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Andrew Boyle (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Don Cowie.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Attempt saved. Ryan Blair (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Attempt missed. Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
