National League
Gateshead19:45Fylde
Venue: Gateshead International Stadium

Gateshead v AFC Fylde

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Salford422310969393079
2Leyton Orient412212766323478
3Solihull Moors422391067402778
4Wrexham422291152351775
5Fylde411915768373172
6Harrogate4220111175522371
7Eastleigh41207145455-167
8Ebbsfleet4218121260402066
9Sutton United421713125252064
10Gateshead41189145142963
11Barrow421512154647-157
12Barnet411511154044-456
13Bromley421510176063-355
14Chesterfield421217134847153
15Halifax421119123738-152
16Hartlepool421313165057-752
17Maidenhead United42155224264-2250
18Dag & Red421310194653-749
19Boreham Wood421115164556-1148
20Dover421212185062-1248
21Havant & Waterlooville42912215774-1739
22Aldershot42910233365-3237
23Braintree4287274277-3531
24Maidstone United4186273271-3930
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you