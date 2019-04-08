Blackburn Rovers v Derby County
-
- From the section Championship
Blackburn Rovers defender Charlie Mulgrew and midfielder Bradley Dack are doubts for the visit of Derby County.
Mulgrew (ankle) was forced off at half-time of the 1-0 defeat by Stoke on Saturday, with Dack (hamstring) missing the match entirely.
Rams striker Martyn Waghon (glute) is expected to feature despite a knock but left-back Scott Malone (rib) is out.
Andy King (ankle), Curtis Davies (Achilles), Marcus Olsson and Craig Forsyth (both knee) remain sidelined.
Match facts
- Blackburn Rovers have lost two of their last 10 home matches against Derby in all competitions (W4 D4 L2).
- Derby have scored just twice in their last five Championship games against Blackburn (W1 D2 L2).
- Blackburn Rovers have lost nine of their last 11 league matches (W1 D1 L9), losing each of the last three in a row.
- Derby's Harry Wilson has scored 12 Championship goals this season - five more than any other Rams player.
- 20 of Blackburn's last 25 league goals have been scored in the second half, including 10 of their last 11.
- Derby have conceded at least three goals in their last two away league games (4-0 vs Aston Villa, 3-3 vs Brentford), last doing so in three consecutive away games in September 2007 in the Premier League.