Championship
Bristol City19:45West Brom
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v West Bromwich Albion

Korey Smith in action for Bristol City
Korey Smith (right) missed seven and a half months with a knee injury before returning at Sheffield United on 30 March
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Bristol City midfielder Korey Smith, who recently returned from a long-term knee injury, will be assessed before the visit of West Bromwich Albion.

He did not feature against Wigan on Saturday, while Andreas Weimann (foot) is almost certainly out.

West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi is suspended after his red card in the 2-0 loss at Millwall on Saturday.

But Craig Dawson has recovered from illness and should be fit to play.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have won one of their last nine matches against West Brom in all competitions (W1 D3 L5), a 2-1 win in February 2010.
  • West Brom's last visit to Ashton Gate against Bristol City was in the FA Cup in January 2016, winning 1-0 in a third-round replay.
  • Bristol City have lost just three of their last 21 league matches (W11 D7 L3) since losing four in a row in November.
  • West Brom striker Dwight Gayle has scored three goals in three league appearances against Bristol City, scoring once in each match for three different teams (Peterborough, Newcastle and West Brom).
  • Nathan Byrne's equalising goal for Wigan against Bristol City (93:00) in their last match was the latest league goal conceded by the Robins since Ryan Bennett's winner for Wolves in December 2017 (93:42).
  • West Bromwich Albion have lost two of their last three away league games (W1 D0 L2), having won eight of their previous nine before this run (W8 D0 L1).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich40259682483484
2Sheff Utd40238967373077
3Leeds402371066422476
4West Brom4020101075522370
5Aston Villa401615973561763
6Bristol City391711115142962
7Derby391612115548760
8Middlesbrough401513124136558
9Nottm Forest401415115547857
10Preston401512135953657
11Hull40169155957257
12Sheff Wed401414124954-556
13Swansea39158165249353
14Brentford401312156356751
15Stoke401118113842-451
16Blackburn401211175363-1047
17Birmingham401314135652444
18QPR40128204665-1944
19Wigan401011194359-1641
20Millwall391010194558-1340
21Reading40913184360-1740
22Rotherham40815174368-2539
23Bolton4088242966-3732
24Ipswich40415213265-3327
View full Championship table

