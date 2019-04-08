Preston North End v Leeds United

Leeds slipped out of the Championship's top two as a result of Saturday's loss at Birmingham

Preston are without midfielder Daniel Johnson (Achilles) for the visit of Leeds, while Paul Gallagher is a doubt.

North End have slipped five points off the Championship play-off places after two successive losses.

Saturday's defeat at Birmingham meant Leeds dropped to third in the table, a point behind Sheffield United.

Pablo Hernandez (ankle) was injured at St Andrew's, with Kemar Roofe on standby to replace the Spaniard if he is unable to feature at Deepdale.

Roofe, Leeds' top scorer this season, returned as a substitute against Blues after almost two months out because of a knee injury.

