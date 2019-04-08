Championship
Preston19:45Leeds
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Leeds United

Leeds United left-back Ezgjan Alioski
Leeds slipped out of the Championship's top two as a result of Saturday's loss at Birmingham
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Preston are without midfielder Daniel Johnson (Achilles) for the visit of Leeds, while Paul Gallagher is a doubt.

North End have slipped five points off the Championship play-off places after two successive losses.

Saturday's defeat at Birmingham meant Leeds dropped to third in the table, a point behind Sheffield United.

Pablo Hernandez (ankle) was injured at St Andrew's, with Kemar Roofe on standby to replace the Spaniard if he is unable to feature at Deepdale.

Roofe, Leeds' top scorer this season, returned as a substitute against Blues after almost two months out because of a knee injury.

Match facts

  • Preston have won one of their last eight league matches against Leeds (W1 D2 L5), winning 3-1 in this exact fixture last season.
  • Leeds are looking to complete only their fourth league double over Preston, also doing so in 1924-25, 2004-05 and 2016-17.
  • Preston have not lost three consecutive league matches since September 2018 (a run of four).
  • Leeds United have only lost consecutive league matches once this campaign, losing to Hull City in December and Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day.
  • The last four league goals Preston have conceded have been scored between the 30th and 36th minutes (32nd, 30th, 36th, 33rd).
  • Pablo Hernandez has been involved in 23 league goals for Leeds United this season (12 goals, 11 assists) and has scored four of Leeds' last five Championship goals.

Tuesday 9th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich40259682483484
2Sheff Utd40238967373077
3Leeds402371066422476
4West Brom4020101075522370
5Aston Villa401615973561763
6Bristol City391711115142962
7Derby391612115548760
8Middlesbrough401513124136558
9Nottm Forest401415115547857
10Preston401512135953657
11Hull40169155957257
12Sheff Wed401414124954-556
13Swansea39158165249353
14Brentford401312156356751
15Stoke401118113842-451
16Blackburn401211175363-1047
17Birmingham401314135652444
18QPR40128204665-1944
19Wigan401011194359-1641
20Millwall391010194558-1340
21Reading40913184360-1740
22Rotherham40815174368-2539
23Bolton4088242966-3732
24Ipswich40415213265-3327
View full Championship table

