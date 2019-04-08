Preston North End v Leeds United
Preston are without midfielder Daniel Johnson (Achilles) for the visit of Leeds, while Paul Gallagher is a doubt.
North End have slipped five points off the Championship play-off places after two successive losses.
Saturday's defeat at Birmingham meant Leeds dropped to third in the table, a point behind Sheffield United.
Pablo Hernandez (ankle) was injured at St Andrew's, with Kemar Roofe on standby to replace the Spaniard if he is unable to feature at Deepdale.
Roofe, Leeds' top scorer this season, returned as a substitute against Blues after almost two months out because of a knee injury.
Match facts
- Preston have won one of their last eight league matches against Leeds (W1 D2 L5), winning 3-1 in this exact fixture last season.
- Leeds are looking to complete only their fourth league double over Preston, also doing so in 1924-25, 2004-05 and 2016-17.
- Preston have not lost three consecutive league matches since September 2018 (a run of four).
- Leeds United have only lost consecutive league matches once this campaign, losing to Hull City in December and Nottingham Forest on New Year's Day.
- The last four league goals Preston have conceded have been scored between the 30th and 36th minutes (32nd, 30th, 36th, 33rd).
- Pablo Hernandez has been involved in 23 league goals for Leeds United this season (12 goals, 11 assists) and has scored four of Leeds' last five Championship goals.