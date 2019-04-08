Championship
Sheff Wed19:45Nottm Forest
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest

Barry Bannan
Barry Bannan was withdrawn through injury against Aston Villa
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Sheffield Wednesday playmaker Barry Bannan could miss the game with a hamstring problem picked up during Saturday's home defeat by Aston Villa.

Defender Dominic Iorfa is another concern, but Newcastle loanee Rolando Aarons is a potential returnee.

Nottingham Forest are to assess defender Tendayi Darikwa's hamstring injury with regard to a return to action at Hillsborough.

The game will come too soon for Tobias Figueiredo and Sam Byram.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have won seven of their last eight league matches against Nottingham Forest (L1).
  • Nottingham Forest have lost their last three league matches against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.
  • Steve Bruce has faced a different Nottingham Forest manager in his last eight meetings with the Tricky Trees (Paul Hart, Sean O'Driscoll, Billy Davies, Dougie Freedman, Paul Williams, Gary Brazil, Mark Warburton, Aitor Karanka).
  • Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored in his previous two league appearances against Sheffield Wednesday, scoring at Hillsborough last season for Aston Villa.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have not lost consecutive league matches since a run of four in October and November 2018.
  • Nottingham Forest are winless in 12 away matches in all competitions (W0 D6 L6), winning none of their six away games under Martin O'Neill (W0 D3 L3).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich40259682483484
2Sheff Utd40238967373077
3Leeds402371066422476
4West Brom4020101075522370
5Aston Villa401615973561763
6Bristol City391711115142962
7Derby391612115548760
8Middlesbrough401513124136558
9Nottm Forest401415115547857
10Preston401512135953657
11Hull40169155957257
12Sheff Wed401414124954-556
13Swansea39158165249353
14Brentford401312156356751
15Stoke401118113842-451
16Blackburn401211175363-1047
17Birmingham401314135652444
18QPR40128204665-1944
19Wigan401011194359-1641
20Millwall391010194558-1340
21Reading40913184360-1740
22Rotherham40815174368-2539
23Bolton4088242966-3732
24Ipswich40415213265-3327
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you