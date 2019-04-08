Championship
Bolton20:00Middlesbrough
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Middlesbrough

Gary O'Neil
Illness could rule out Bolton midfielder Gary O'Neil against his old club
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Former Middlesbrough midfielder Gary O'Neil is a doubt for Bolton with a stomach bug, after he was withdrawn in Saturday's defeat by Ipswich.

Defender Jack Hobbs (back) and midfielder Luke Murphy (calf) are also likely to miss out for Wanderers.

Middlesbrough defender George Friend is a concern going into the trip across the Pennines, after he suffered a hip injury against Swansea.

Boro midfielder Lewis Wing will be absent with a groin problem.

Both teams are desperate for the points for very different reasons - Bolton require a boost in their bid to avoid the drop while Boro, on a run of six defeats, are outside of the play-off places.

Match facts

  • Bolton have lost their past seven league matches against Middlesbrough, in a run stretching back to August 2014.
  • After going winless in 13 consecutive away league games at Bolton between 1994 and 2014, Middlesbrough have won on each of their three trips since.
  • Bolton have only led for 430 minutes in Championship matches this season - 112 fewer than any other side.
  • Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has never won away from home against Bolton (P7 W0 D2 L5) in a league match - this is his first game there since November 2011 when he was Stoke boss, a 0-5 defeat.
  • Bolton have lost 11 league matches in 2019 - the joint-most of any Championship club along with QPR.
  • Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga has scored six goals in four league appearances against Bolton Wanderers.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 9th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich40259682483484
2Sheff Utd40238967373077
3Leeds402371066422476
4West Brom4020101075522370
5Aston Villa401615973561763
6Bristol City391711115142962
7Derby391612115548760
8Middlesbrough401513124136558
9Nottm Forest401415115547857
10Preston401512135953657
11Hull40169155957257
12Sheff Wed401414124954-556
13Swansea39158165249353
14Brentford401312156356751
15Stoke401118113842-451
16Blackburn401211175363-1047
17Birmingham401314135652444
18QPR40128204665-1944
19Wigan401011194359-1641
20Millwall391010194558-1340
21Reading40913184360-1740
22Rotherham40815174368-2539
23Bolton4088242966-3732
24Ipswich40415213265-3327
View full Championship table

Find a club, activity or sport near you