Swansea City v Stoke City
-
- From the section Championship
Swansea will check on the fitness of midfielders Wayne Routledge and Bersant Celina ahead of their Championship fixture against Stoke on Tuesday.
Routledge came off in the Swans' win against Middlesbrough while Celina also limped off following a tackle.
Stoke midfielder Tom Ince is a doubt for the trip to south Wales but captain Ryan Shawcross could be fit in time.
Ince suffered a hamstring problem in Stoke's win against Blackburn while Shawcross was also withdrawn.
Match facts
- Swansea have won only one of their last seven league meetings with Stoke (W1 D1 L5), beating them 2-0 in April 2017.
- Stoke are looking to win four consecutive league matches against Swansea for the first time.
- Swansea have not won three consecutive league games since their final three matches of the 2016-17 Premier League season.
- Stoke City have taken the joint-most penalties in the Championship this season (8) and have missed the joint-most (6), with five different players failing to score from the spot (Afobe, Berahino, Clucas, Vokes and Bojan).
- Swansea City's last five league goals have all come via different players (Dyer, James, Grimes, Routledge, Roberts).
- Stoke have not conceded a league goal for six matches and 568 minutes - a clean sheet here will equal their longest run of league matches without conceding (seven in November/December 2006).