EA Sports Cup: Holders Derry City open defence of trophy against Longford Town

Darren Cole celebrates after scoring one of Derry's goals in last season's EA Sports Cup Final win over Cobh Ramblers

EA Sports Cup Second Round: Derry City v Longford Town Venue: Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium Date: Tuesday, 2 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Match report on BBC Sport website.

Derry City begin the defence of the EA Sports Cup against Longford Town at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Tuesday night.

With the Candystripes facing Finn Harps in a league game on Friday, Declan Devine is expected to make changes from the win over Sligo Rovers.

Jamie McDonagh, Patrick McClean, Adrian Delap and Gerardo Bruna are among those who could be drafted into the side.

Northern Ireland Under-21 McDonagh is available following a four-match ban.

Derry's 2-0 win over Sligo on Friday moved them up to fourth place in the Premier Division table but this weekend's match at Finn Park will begin a busy period of league matches for Devine's side.

Longford have made an impressive start to the First Division with Saturday's 2-0 victory over Shelbourne moving Town up to second place in the table - one point behind leaders Bray Wanderers.

Neale Fenn's side have earned three wins and two draws in their five league games to date.

The Candystripes beat Cobh Ramblers 3-1 last September to win the club's first trophy since 2012.

Despite that, manager Kenny Shiels lost the Derry job six weeks later following his team's poor finish to the League of Ireland campaign.