Jordan Pickford: Everton investigate alleged incident involving England goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford
Pickford starred as England reached the World Cup semi-finals last summer

Everton are investigating an alleged incident involving England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Video published on social media appears to show the 25-year-old involved in a fracas on a street.

"The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter," Everton said.

Pickford played on Saturday as the Toffees beat West Ham 2-0 at London Stadium.

