Man Utd: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ready to work alongside technical director

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is ready to work alongside a technical director to "split responsibilities".

The Norwegian, 46, was appointed manager on a permanent basis on a three-year contract on Thursday.

The club are reported to be looking for a director of football to oversee all football operations.

"I'm happy talking and discussing football with knowledgeable people in the right positions," said Solskjaer.

"The demands of football nowadays mean you definitely have to split responsibilities."

Former Tottenham and Southampton head of recruitment Paul Mitchell has been linked with the role.

Solskjaer added: "More than 100 years ago, managers used to be the club secretaries as well.

"But things change. I have an input in most of the things now and will give my advice of course but I am not the one who decides.

"A manager can't do as much as he used to do when my gaffer [Sir Alex Ferguson] started, for example.

"Me and Ed [Woodward] and Joel [Glazer], we are looking at how can this club be run as smoothly and as well as possible."