Rangers: Alfredo Morelos gets four-game ban for red card at Celtic Park

Alfredo Morelos remonstrates with fourth official Kevin Clancy after being sent off at Celtic Park

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos will serve a four-game ban after his red card in his side's 2-1 defeat at Celtic Park on Sunday.

The Colombian was dismissed for an elbow on Scott Brown and is suspended for two matches plus an additional two given previous sending offs.

Morelos has been red-carded five times this season, with one rescinded.

He'll now miss more than half of Rangers' seven remaining Scottish Premiership games.

Andy Halliday will serve a one-match ban for his dismissal against Celtic. The Rangers player received a second yellow after the final whistle for a clash with Brown, who was celebrating in front of the away fans, which sparked a melee.

Ryan Kent, who scored Rangers' equaliser, will find out on Tuesday if he faces retrospective action for shoving Brown after Celtic's winner.