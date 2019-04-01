Bolton Wanderers players refuse to train for 48 hours in protest over unpaid wages

Bolton Wanderers are five points from safety in the Championship with seven games of the season remaining

Bolton Wanderers players are refusing to train for 48 hours after staff were not paid their salaries on time for the second month in a row.

BBC Radio Manchester reports that the players, who have not been paid either, are taking action on behalf of staff.

February wages were paid late following uncertainty over a takeover of the struggling Championship club.

Staff were told a new owner would ensure salaries were paid on Friday should a takeover have gone through.

On Wednesday, chairman Ken Anderson said the club could be sold "within 48 hours", however a deal is still yet to be done.

Former Watford owner Laurence Bassini had been in talks with Anderson over a potential takeover of Wanderers.

Bolton are due to appear in the High Court on Wednesday over a £1.2m unpaid tax bill and other debts.

The club were given two weeks by the court on 20 March to settle their debts or risk going into administration.

Saturday's 2-1 win against QPR put Bolton to within five points of safety in 23rd place in the Championship, with seven games of the season remaining.

Bolton Wanderers said they would not comment when contacted by the BBC.