Loren Dykes: Wales defender to reach 100 caps in Czech friendly

Loren Dykes

Women's friendly international: Wales v Czech Republic Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Thursday, 4 April Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website and via the red button, commentary on BBC Radio Wales and updates and report via BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales defender Loren Dykes will reach 100 caps for her country in Thursday's friendly match with Czech Republic in Newport.

Manager Jayne Ludlow has confirmed the Bristol City defender will start and become the second Wales player to reach 100 caps after Jess Fishlock.

Chris Gunter is Wales' most capped male player with 94 caps.

