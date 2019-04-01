National League news - April 2019

Ian Baird took charge of Sutton in March after Paul Doswell stepped down for the rest of the season for personal reasons

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

1 April

Havant & Waterlooville have signed Millwall defender Dan McNamara, 20, on loan for the remainder of the season.