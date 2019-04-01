Matthew Pennington: Ipswich loanee back with Everton after season-ending injury

Matthew Pennington had previous loan spells with Tranmere, Coventry, Walsall and Leeds

Ipswich Town loanee Matthew Pennington will miss the rest of the season after rupturing ankle ligaments in training.

The 24-year-old has returned to parent club Everton and will have surgery to repair the damage.

Pennington joined Ipswich last August on a season-long loan and made 31 appearances for the Championship club, scoring once.

"That's what happens when you are bottom of the table because he's been great for us," said boss Paul Lambert.

Ipswich are 13 points from safety with just seven games remaining.