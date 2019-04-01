Joe Riley: Plymouth Argyle defender to miss run-in with broken arm

Plymouth Argyle's Joe Riley
Plymouth are 14th in League One, five points above the relegation zone

Plymouth Argyle right-back Joe Riley will miss the rest of the season after breaking his arm in their League One draw at Blackpool on Saturday.

The 27-year-old had to be replaced in the ninth minute at Bloomfield Road and may need an operation.

"There's nothing much you can do - you get a kick on the arm and you break a bone," said Pilgrims boss Derek Adams.

Riley has made 20 appearances in all competitions for Argyle since joining from Shrewsbury last summer.

