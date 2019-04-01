Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Morelos, Brown, Gerrard, Halliday, Liverpool, Motherwell, Blackburn

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Proposals for a legal crackdown on disorder and sectarian behaviour at football matches are to be unveiled in Holyrood in the coming weeks, with the SNP's James Dornan poised to unveil a Member's Bill to bring in strict liability legislation. (The National)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is facing a four-game suspension after he was sent off for elbowing Celtic captain Scott Brown during the Ibrox side's 2-1 Scottish Premiership defeat on Sunday. (Daily Record)

Steven Gerrard says Alfredo Morelos will be fined and the money given to Rangers supporters as the Ibrox manager admitted he can no longer defend his striker's disciplinary problems after a red card in Sunday's defeat by Celtic. (The Herald)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he would have reacted in the same way as Andy Halliday after his full-back was shown a second yellow card at the end of Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Celtic Park after confronting home captain Scott Brown after he deliberately goaded the visiting fans after the final whistle. (The National)

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has insisted that Scott Brown is the "definition" of a captain after the midfielder found himself involved in incidents that led to red cards for Rangers' Alfredo Morelos and Andy Holliday in Sunday's 2-1 win. (Evening Times)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists Scott Brown should be punished by the authorities for antagonising his players after Alfredo Morelos was sent off for elbowing the Celtic captain, Ryan Kent sent the midfielder to the ground but escaped punishment then Andy Halliday was shown a second yellow card for confronting the former Scotland international at full-time. (The Scotsman)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has criticised Rangers' treatment of Scott Brown during Sunday's Premiership game, branding a blow to his captain's face by winger Ryan Kent as "unacceptable". (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has hailed Ryan Kent after the defeat by Celtic, saying the on-loan Liverpool winger's goal and performance showed why he is valued at £12m. (Daily Record)

Motherwell face competition for the signature of Alex Rodriguez Gorrin, who has been offered a new contract after joining the club from Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe last summer, the 25-year-old midfielder having attracted the interest of English clubs, including Blackburn Rovers. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Stephen Gallacher heaped praise on his 18-year-old son and caddie Jack after claiming a first European Tour win in five years with a dramatic victory in the Hero Indian Open. (Edinburgh Evening News)