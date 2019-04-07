Chelsea v West Ham United

Callum Hudson-Odoi has scored four goals and assisted five in nine starts for Chelsea in all competitions

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could make consecutive Premier League starts for the first time after impressing in the midweek win against Brighton.

Marco Alonso and Pedro are both injury doubts but Gonzalo Higuain, Willian and Ross Barkley may return after being rested on Wednesday.

Felipe Anderson is set to make a first appearance for West Ham since mid-March following an ankle problem.

Samir Nasri and Ryan Fredericks have also recovered from injuries.

RADIO 5 LIVE COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: Maurizio Sarri is six points better off at this stage of the season than Antonio Conte was this time last year, but dissatisfaction lingers.

Being in the Europa League quarter-finals and still in the hunt for a top-four spot feels like a bare minimum for this talented squad.

Despite the late comeback at Cardiff, you could clearly hear disapproving chants from Chelsea fans toward their own manager.

It's 17 years since West Ham won a league game at Stamford Bridge but they are much improved this campaign, already matching their points total from last May with six games to spare.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri on whether he needs to win every game to make the top four: "No, because I think the last part of the season will be really very difficult for every team.

"We have only to fight and to think about our matches, and then I think we have to fight until the last minutes of the last match. But without looking at the other results, I think."

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini on Marko Arnautovic's loss of form: "The fans are not happy, me, Marko is not happy but this happens to some players in a moment of the season when they are not in their best moment.

"Talking with Marko, he wants to do things better. He is absolutely involved with our team, what happened with China is now over and finished.

"If anyone thinks that Marko doesn't want to be here at West Ham, they are wrong. Marko is absolutely involved mentally and physically."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There seems to be a lot going on behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge, so if Sarri can secure a top-four finish then I would say that is a success.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are unbeaten in 12 home league meetings since a 2-3 loss in September 2002 (W8, D4).

However, West Ham could go four Premier League matches without defeat in this fixture for the first time in 19 years.

Chelsea

Chelsea can win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since winning their opening five matches of the campaign.

They have lost just once at Stamford Bridge (W10, D5), a 1-0 defeat by Leicester on 22 December.

Chelsea have lost three home Premier League London derbies over the past four seasons (W9, D4) - as many as they had in the previous 11 campaigns (W34, D13).

They have not been defeated at home in the Premier League on a Monday since December 1994, winning 11 and drawing three since then.

The Blues have the division's best home defensive record this season, conceding 10 goals.

Olivier Giroud has had a hand in nine goals in 11 Premier League games against West Ham, scoring six and assisting three - his best return against any side.

Eden Hazard has registered a league-high 12 assists in this campaign, a career-best return.

