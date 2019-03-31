Italian Serie A
Inter Milan0Lazio1

Inter Milan 0-1 Lazio: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic winner takes visitors to fifth

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scores for Lazio
Milinkovic-Savic has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored the only goal as Lazio moved up to fifth in Serie A with a narrow victory at third-placed Inter Milan.

Serbia international midfielder Milinkovic-Savic headed in from close range in the first half.

The visitors could have further stretched their lead but Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic denied both Bastos and Luis Alberto.

Inter's Ivan Perisic twice saw drives saved by Lazio's Thomas Strakosha.

The Albanian goalkeeper also kept out midfielder Radja Nainggolan's low strike in the second half.

Simone Inzaghi's side have played a match fewer than the top four, playing their game in hand against Udinese on 17 April.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'AmbrosioSubstituted forCandrevaat 79'minutes
  • 23Miranda
  • 37Skriniar
  • 18Asamoah
  • 20ValeroSubstituted forNainggolanat 74'minutes
  • 77Brozovic
  • 16Politano
  • 8Vecino
  • 44Perisic
  • 11KeitaSubstituted forJoão Márioat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Nainggolan
  • 15João Mário
  • 21Cédric Soares
  • 27Padelli
  • 29Chagas Estevao
  • 61Colidio
  • 87Candreva

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 3Ramos Marchi
  • 33Acerbi
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 27Orestes Caldeira
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 6Leiva
  • 10Romero AlconchelSubstituted forParoloat 67'minutes
  • 19LulicSubstituted forDurmisiat 87'minutes
  • 17Immobile
  • 11CorreaSubstituted forCaicedoat 27'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Berisha
  • 13Fortuna dos Santos
  • 14Durmisi
  • 16Parolo
  • 20Caicedo
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 24Proto
  • 25Badelj
  • 26Radu
  • 32Cataldi
  • 66Cavaco Jordao
  • 77Marusic
Referee:
Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home12
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Inter Milan 0, Lazio 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inter Milan 0, Lazio 1.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by João Mário.

Foul by Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan).

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan).

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Riza Durmisi replaces Senad Lulic because of an injury.

Offside, Lazio. Thomas Strakosha tries a through ball, but Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan with a cross.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Bastos.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. João Mário replaces Keita.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.

Attempt blocked. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Radja Nainggolan (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miranda.

Foul by Antonio Candreva (Inter Milan).

Ciro Immobile (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva replaces Danilo D'Ambrosio.

Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Rômulo.

Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ciro Immobile (Lazio).

Hand ball by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Radja Nainggolan replaces Borja Valero.

Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rômulo (Lazio).

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Felipe Caicedo.

Attempt blocked. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Keita (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rômulo (Lazio).

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Marco Parolo replaces Luis Alberto.

Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.

Attempt blocked. Keita (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.

Hand ball by Keita (Inter Milan).

Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rômulo.

Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Felipe Caicedo.

Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Borja Valero following a corner.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Lucas Leiva.

Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 31st March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus29253160194178
2Napoli29196456243263
3Inter Milan29165843251853
4AC Milan29149643271651
5Lazio28146842291348
6Atalanta29146960402048
7Roma29138853431047
8Sampdoria291361050381245
9Torino291112638271145
10Fiorentina2981474436838
11Genoa2989123444-1033
12Cagliari2989122840-1233
13Parma2996143147-1633
14Sassuolo29711114049-932
15SPAL2978142642-1629
16Udinese2877142640-1428
17Bologna2969142743-1627
18Empoli2967163655-1925
19Frosinone2938182154-3317
20Chievo29111172157-3611
View full Italian Serie A table

