Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says 'desire and attitude' are behind title bid

Liverpool are now on 79 points - their best tally after 32 matches of a top-flight season

Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool team needed "luck" to beat Tottenham, but their "desire and attitude" is driving their Premier League title bid.

Toby Alderweireld's late own goal at Anfield on Sunday saw the Reds move two points clear of rivals Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Liverpool are attempting to win their first top-flight title for 29 years.

"We compete with Man City; tell me two better teams at the moment, and we compete with them," Klopp said.

"I told the boys after the game: There are 500,000 ways to win a football game and today was rather ugly.

"But without a bit of luck, you cannot be in the position we are in. We are top of the table.

"If we are there at the end of the season it will be down to will, desire and attitude."

Reigning Premier League champions City will regain top spot if they defeat strugglers Cardiff at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (19:45 BST).

Pep Guardiola's side became the first team in English top-flight history to reach 100 points when they won the league in 2018-19.

However Klopp's side are also breaking new ground with a current tally of 79 points from 32 fixtures, eclipsing the 76 they had in 1987-88, when they went on to win their 17th of 18 top-flight titles.

"If we are top of the table after the last match day, it would be a championship of will," said Klopp, who pinpointed the reaction of the Anfield crowd to Lucas Moura's equalising goal as being crucial to his team.

"Nine months ago, we started and wanted to go for the highest stakes in two competitions. We did it our way. For all the points we have now, we work really hard.

"It is not important when you score but what it is on the scoresheet afterwards. Momentum is not a coincidence, it is something you take, you keep and you use.

"We get used to situations, bit by bit. The whole stadium... it was the best performance of a Liverpool crowd after an equaliser since I arrived."