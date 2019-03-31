Premier League title: Liverpool or Man City - who will win 2018-19 race?

The title race between Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City is set to go down to the wire

It's a title race that looks set to go the distance - but who will be crowned Premier League champions?

With the run-in well under way, Liverpool lead Manchester City by two points although Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.

Will City win all their remaining games as they eye a sensational Premier League, Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup quadruple?

Or will Liverpool end a 29-year wait to be crowned champions of England?

Have a go at predicting...