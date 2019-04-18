Scotland: Alex McLeish exits as head coach after poor start to Euro 2020 qualifying

Alex McLeish was in charge for 12 games, winning five, in his second spell

Alex McLeish has left his position as Scotland head coach by mutual consent.

The 60-year-old took on a second spell in charge in February last year but has been under pressure because of recent poor results and performances.

The Scottish FA said in a statement: "The decision was agreed collectively by the board at its scheduled meeting today and in consultation with Alex.

"His assistant coaches, Peter Grant, James McFadden and Stevie Woods, will also leave their roles."

McLeish, who was in his second stint as Scotland boss, paid the price for a poor start to Euro 2020 qualifying.

Scotland lost 3-0 to Kazakhstan in their opening qualifier and could only beat San Marino, the world's lowest-ranked team, 2-0 last month.

McLeish replaced Gordon Strachan and oversaw 12 matches, winning five and losing seven.

That came after the SFA failed in its attempt to recruit Michael O'Neill, who instead chose to stay with Northern Ireland.

McLeish, a former Rangers, Birmingham City and Aston Villa manager, did guide Scotland to a Nations League play-off after finishing top of a group that also included Israel and Albania.

But his quest to end Scotland's 22-year wait for a major tournament finals appearance has been curtailed.

McLeish's second term in numbers

Under McLeish, Scotland's world ranking has fallen by eight places. When he took charge, they were ranked 32nd, and have dropped as low 42nd before rising slightly to the current position of 40th.

Scotland have averaged just 1.17 goals per game - the third-lowest return by any manager since their last major tournament outing in 1998 - and conceded an average of 1.5 goals per match. That figure is worse than the 1.1 conceded under Strachan, but also surpasses the poor performances under Craig Levein, George Burley and Berti Vogts.

McLeish has also used 46 players in his 12-game tenure. That is almost double the 26 he utilised during his first stint in 2007 and was on course to top the 58 selected by Strachan during four years in charge. In fact, when examining how many personnel changes made from one match to next, McLeish's average of 3.83 is considerably higher than Vogts' 2.48, despite the German's reputation for handing out caps while manager between 2002 and 2004.

McLeish 'should never have been appointed' - analysis

BBC Scotland's chief sports writer Tom English

An unpopular choice has had an unseemly end. Scottish football deserved better than what McLeish could bring to the job, but McLeish deserved better than Scottish football speculating openly about the state of his health. It's been a humiliating and troubling end on many fronts.

He should never have been appointed. McLeish's track record in management in recent years has been very poor and yet he got the job. He was a diminished character even before Alan McRae, his old pal and the Scottish FA's president, and Rod Petrie, the vice-president, unveiled him as the new manager. Serious questions must be asked of both of these men. Neither of them should be allowed anywhere near the next appointment. They are hugely discredited by this.

McLeish was under pressure from day one and didn't have the capacity to deal with it. It was painful to watch at times. It's now over, but the old problems remain at Hampden. It's not just about who the next manager should be, it's about who can be trusted to appoint that new manager.