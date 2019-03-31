Garth Crooks' team of the week: Zouma, Shaw, Rashford, Aguero

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Anfield after title rivals Manchester City won 2-0 at Fulham.

Manchester United reclaimed a spot in the top four with a 2-1 win over Watford and Chelsea snatched a controversial 2-1 win at Cardiff.

Huddersfield were relegated with a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace but Southampton boosted their hopes of survival with a 1-0 win at Brighton.

Burnley recorded a 2-0 victory over Wolves, Leicester won 2-0 against Bournemouth and Everton registered a 2-0 win at West Ham.

Here's my team of the week - have a read and select your own below.

Goalkeeper - Kasper Schmeichel

A point blank save from Bournemouth's Callum Wilson didn't merely turn Saturday's game for Leicester - it set the entire tone for their victory.

There is no doubt about it, the arrival of Brendan Rodgers has had a tremendous effect on the performance of the Foxes' senior players - and you don't get more senior at Leicester than Kasper Schmeichel.

It was a great clean sheet. Conversely - how many points is Hugo Lloris going to cost Tottenham?

Did you know? Since the start of the 2015-16 season, only Lukasz Fabianski (495) has made more saves in the Premier League than Kasper Schmeichel (378).

Defenders - Wes Morgan (Leicester City), Ben Mee (Burnley), Kurt Zouma (Everton)

Wes Morgan: Where is Wes Morgan getting his appetite for goals? The Leicester captain's deft flick past Bournemouth keeper Asmir Begovic was reminiscent of Denis Law.

Morgan has scored two goals in two games and looks as solid as a rock in defence. Quite apart from Morgan looking impressive in both penalty areas, the entire team looks very happy under the direction of their new manager.

What a nice way to celebrate their late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's 60th birthday.

Did you know? Leicester's Wes Morgan has scored in consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time in his career, also netting three goals in his past four games.

Ben Mee: It was James Tarkowski who made my team of the week after Burnley last victory over Tottenham. Well, this week it's Ben Mee.

I thought both defenders were exceptional against Wolves but Mee gets the nod. Congratulations should also go to manager Sean Dyche, who has been in charge of Burnley for 300 matches. Not bad.

Did you know? Only James Tarkowski (42) has made more blocks than Ben Mee (38) in the Premier League this season.

Kurt Zouma: What was that all about? Manuel Pellegrini said it was a bad day at the office? I'll say. West Ham were shocking. I've criticised Everton for their poor defending this season but I found myself applauding their clean sheet at London Stadium on Saturday.

The Hammers could have been two goals down after 20 minutes and were lucky it wasn't more. Meanwhile, Kurt Zouma is starting to look like a defender who can be trusted.

Did you know? Kurt Zouma has won 68% of his aerial duels in the Premier League this season; it is the highest percentage of any Everton centre-back.

Midfielders - Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Bernardo Silva (Man City), Harry Arter (Cardiff), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Luke Shaw (Man Utd)

Patrick van Aanholt: For all of Wilfried Zaha's clever trickery and ability on the ball, he would score 20 goals a season for Crystal Palace if he could strike a ball cleanly.

Fortunately for Palace, that is what Dutch players do particularly well - regardless of what position they find themselves in.

Patrick van Aanholt put Saturday's game beyond Huddersfield - and effectively sent them down - with a beautiful finish.

The ball was moving away from him at a rate of knots but the Netherlands international still had the ability to strike it cleanly and score. Particularly impressive for a full-back.

Did you know? Patrick van Aanholt has created more chances than any other Crystal Palace defender in the Premier League this season (34).

Bernardo Silva: Talk about a team outclassed. Fulham are in the wrong league and that could be confirmed as early as Tuesday. Bernardo Silva scored for the third consecutive game and, rather like the fixture, it was a doddle.

I don't think I've seen a Premier League side make so many mistakes, appear so lacking in confidence and be so terrified of playing the ball forward as Fulham were. They have improved under Scott Parker but is he a manager?

Did you know? Bernardo Silva has scored in three consecutive appearances in all competitions for Manchester City for the first time.

Harry Arter: With 79 minutes gone against Chelsea on Sunday, it looked as though Harry Arter had done his job. The Cardiff man had snapped, crackled and popped his way through Chelsea's entire midfield.

Neil Warnock substituted his player in order to save him from being sent off after he had been booked. What a bad decision. Managers must let players manage the situation, particularly when they are having such an impact on the game.

That said, there was nothing Warnock could do about an undetected offside equaliser for Chelsea, and referee Craig Pawson's decision to allow Antonio Rudiger to stay on the field when other referees might have sent the Germany international off for bringing down Kenneth Zohore. Warnock will be climbing walls tonight!

Did you know? Only Sol Bamba (42) has won more tackles than Harry Arter (38) among Cardiff players in the Premier League this season.

Dwight McNeil: This lad has caught my eye before - but when recently retired Burnley striker Jon Walters made the point on Football Focus that Dwight McNeil could score goals as well as provide assists, he was right.

McNeil did both against a Wolves side who seemed to have more than one eye on their FA Cup semi-final next week against Watford. This was a great win for the Clarets - but looking at their run-in, they need another five points from somewhere.

Did you know? Dwight McNeil has been directly involved in seven Premier League goals overall this season (three goals, four assists) - the joint-highest total of any teenager (level with Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon).

Luke Shaw: The ball from Luke Shaw for Marcus Rashford to open Manchester United's account against Watford was sublime.

BBC Final Score pundit Dion Dublin put it perfectly when he said: "Shaw didn't play the ball to Rashford - he played the ball FOR him."

The pass so beautifully placed that it dissected Watford's defence, and at the same time, allowed Rashford to destroy them with his pace. Brilliant.

Did you know? Luke Shaw has made three assists in the Premier League this season; as many as he had in his previous six campaigns combined.

Forwards - Marcus Rashford (Man Utd, Sergio Aguero (Man City)

Marcus Rashford: Regular readers of my team of the week column will have seen me state that Jose Mourinho was in danger of destroying the prodigious talent of Marcus Rashford.

Well, I would like to state for the record that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment, along with the support of Mike Phelan, will be the catalyst for Rashford to become a world-class striker instead of just a top-class player.

The big question is: Can they keep him? If I was Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane ,I would pay a king's ransom for him.

Did you know? Since his club debut for Manchester United in February 2016, Marcus Rashford has scored 45 goals for the club in all competitions. That is more than any other United player over the same period.

Sergio Aguero: If Marcus Rashford is top class - and he is - what makes Sergio Aguero world class? Well without going into some deep analysis, if you assess the goal Aguero scored against Fulham and do that on every occasion he scores, then you get the answer.

See what Pep Guardiola and others have to say about top-class players in The Crooks of the Matter below.

Did you know? Since the start of the 2011-12 season, Sergio Aguero has been involved in more Premier League goals against newly-promoted teams than any other player (36 - 29 goals, seven assists).

The Crooks of the Matter

Kick It Out went on the attack this week insisting that black players should 'walk' if officials refused to initiate Uefa's three-stage protocol in games.

I've always wondered what managers thought when they saw their players being racially abused by fans and now we know. They don't like it any more than we do and would lead their players off the pitch if officials suddenly found themselves suffering a hearing impediment.

The fact that Jurgen Klopp, Maurizio Sarri, Pep Guadiola, Mauricio Pochettino and Neil Warnock have joined forces with Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti in threatening to take matters into their own hands is a wake-up call for the Premier League, The Football Association and Uefa. It has put them all on notice.

Kick It Out has been warning the governing bodies about the threat of such action since Samuel Eto'o was begged not to leave the field of play against Real Zaragoza by his Barcelona team-mates in 2006.

Since then Kick It Out, Fare and others have campaigned for a protocol that would facilitate an instruction by officials to stop abuse, followed by a cooling-off period and ultimately the abandonment of the games, if fans refuse to observe warnings.

Now football is left with two options. Either implement the protocol or black players will walk. We did warn you.