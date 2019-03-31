Match ends, Roma 1, Napoli 4.
Roma 1-3 Napoli: Claudio Ranieri's side suffer defeat
Napoli kept alive their slim hopes of winning the Serie A title with a thumping win at Claudio Ranieri's Roma.
Napoli are second, 15 points behind leaders Juventus, who need just 13 points from their last nine games for an eighth straight league title.
Arkadiusz Milik, Dries Mertens, Simone Verdi and Amin Younes all netted for Napoli with Diego Perotti scoring a penalty for the home side.
Ranieri's side stay in sixth place, four points behind AC Milan in fourth.
Roma sacked Eusebio di Francesco on 7 March and won their opening game after appointing Italian veteran Ranieri, but have lost the following two.
Line-ups
Roma
- 1Olsen
- 18Santon
- 44ManolasBooked at 36mins
- 20Fazio
- 11KolarovBooked at 66mins
- 4Cristante
- 16De RossiSubstituted forKluivertat 82'minutes
- 42Nzonzi
- 14SchickBooked at 13minsSubstituted forZanioloat 63'minutes
- 9DzekoBooked at 37mins
- 8PerottiSubstituted forÜnderat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Karsdorp
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 15Marcano
- 17Ünder
- 22Zaniolo
- 34Kluivert
- 53Riccardi
- 63Cerantola Fuzato
- 83Mirante
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 23HysajSubstituted forMalcuitat 68'minutes
- 19MaksimovicBooked at 17mins
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Mário Rui
- 7Callejón
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Ruiz
- 9VerdiSubstituted forYounesat 74'minutes
- 14MertensSubstituted forOunasat 58'minutes
- 99MilikBooked at 43mins
Substitutes
- 2Malcuit
- 11Ounas
- 13Luperto
- 18Gaetano
- 22D'Andrea
- 27Karnezis
- 34Younes
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away10
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 1, Napoli 4.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Allan (Napoli).
Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Bryan Cristante (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.
Nikola Maksimovic (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Cengiz Ünder replaces Diego Perotti.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Justin Kluivert replaces Daniele De Rossi.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 1, Napoli 4. Amin Younes (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt saved. Amin Younes (Napoli) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Kostas Manolas.
Foul by Adam Ounas (Napoli).
Daniele De Rossi (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Amin Younes replaces Simone Verdi.
Steven Nzonzi (Roma) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Attempt saved. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolò Zaniolo.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Allan.
Attempt missed. Allan (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.
Attempt missed. Bryan Cristante (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
Foul by Simone Verdi (Napoli).
Davide Santon (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Robin Olsen.
Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Kevin Malcuit replaces Elseid Hysaj because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) because of an injury.
Delay in match Edin Dzeko (Roma) because of an injury.
Booking
Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adam Ounas (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma).
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Allan.
Attempt blocked. Federico Fazio (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.