Ajax 3-1 PSV Eindhoven: Hosts beat Eredivisie leaders with 10 men

Dusna Tadic has scored 28 goals for Ajax this season, having signed for £10m from Southampton in June 2018

Champions League quarter-finalists Ajax - with 10 men - claimed a significant victory over rivals PSV Eindhoven and are now just two points behind the Eredivisie leaders.

Brazil winger David Neres turned and struck a low finish in injury-time to give Ajax a priceless victory and kept the Dutch title race alive.

Ex-Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic had scored the second goal from the penalty spot in the second half, though the decision was not initially awarded by the referee.

Bjorn Kuipers waved play on after Neres was tripped in the box by Daniel Schwaab, but upon consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR), looked at the incident on the pitchside monitor before pointing to the spot.

Schwaab's afternoon had started badly when scoring an own goal, but the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Noussair Mazraoui kicked PSV defender Angelino on the head.

Kuipers had shown a yellow card, but was advised by the VAR to check the decision - whereupon he went to the pitchside monitor, viewed the incident again and overturned his ruling.

From the resulting free-kick, Angelino provided the cross for Luuk de Jong to head in the equaliser, but a depleted Ajax side managed to turn the game around.

Erik ten Hag's side face Serie A champions Juventus at home in the first leg of their European tie on Wednesday, 10 April.