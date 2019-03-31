Celtic 2-1 Rangers: Neil Lennon angry at Scott Brown treatment

Rangers should have finished their Old Firm derby defeat with nine men, says Celtic boss Neil Lennon.

Ryan Kent shoved Scott Brown to the ground as Celtic's captain tried to prevent him retrieving the ball for kick-off after James Forrest's winner.

Rangers, who were beaten 2-1, had already lost Alfredo Morelos to a red card after he struck Brown in the face in response to having his legs clipped.

"I'm not happy with the treatment of Scott Brown today," Lennon said.

"He's been elbowed [by Morelos] and then pushed or punched in the face by another player and really Rangers should have been down to nine men.

"Ryan Kent, after we scored the second goal, has either slapped or punched him in the face and it's just unacceptable at this level of football."

