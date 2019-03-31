Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: Champions League fate is still in our hands - Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was forced to watch the 2-1 defeat at Anfield from the stands while serving a touchline ban

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side's chances of qualifying for the Champions League remain "in our hands" despite defeat at Liverpool.

Spurs were beaten after a 90th-minute Toby Alderweireld own goal, but the Argentine believes they can still achieve a top-four finish.

"We were unlucky to concede [the winner] because we dominated Liverpool in the second half," he said.

"We are disappointed but the emotion and feeling will help us."

Lucas Moura's equaliser cancelled out Roberto Firmino's Liverpool opener, before Alderweireld turned the ball over his own line.

Four teams are battling for two Champions League qualification places and, while Tottenham remain in third place on 61 points, they are just one point ahead of Chelsea in sixth.

Fifth-place Arsenal are also a point behind Spurs, but they could leapfrog their north London rivals if they win their game in hand at home to Newcastle on Monday.

"It is now a mini-league and there are seven games left, but we are in the top four," added Pochettino.

"It is so important for the club to be in the top four at the end of the season and we need to keep our trust and confidence."

Tottenham will begin their long-awaited tenure at their new stadium in their next match against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, and the manager says his players are "heroes" for maintaining their position "in the circumstances".

"Now we start from zero and we can achieve what we want," he said.

"You cannot only judge us on the position in the table but all the circumstances, like playing at Wembley.

"My players deserve a lot of credit and we have been so competitive over the last few years."