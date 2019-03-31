Paul Pogba: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane likes Man Utd midfielder 'a lot'

Paul Pogba has scored nine goals since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager in December

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says he likes Manchester United's Paul Pogba "a lot" and that the midfielder "knows how to do everything on the pitch".

Pogba, 26, has been linked with the Spanish giants and described Real as "a dream club for every player" while on international duty with France.

"I know him personally," said former France captain Zidane before Real's La Liga match against Huesca on Sunday.

"He brings so much and there are few players who bring as much as he does."

Pogba rejoined United from Juventus for a then world record £89m in 2016, but his future at Old Trafford appeared in doubt earlier this season with widespread reports of acrimony between him and former manager Jose Mourinho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced the sacked Mourinho in December and Pogba's form has since improved, with the 2018 World Cup winner scoring nine times under the Norwegian.

"He's a midfielder who knows how to defend and how to attack," added Zidane, who returned to Real Madrid on 11 March less than 10 months after leaving the Bernabeu.

"But he is not my player, he is at Manchester.

"He has always said that, after Manchester, Madrid has always interested him. So when his experience at Manchester ends, why not come here to Madrid?"